Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,560%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.95. 1,159,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

