Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,560%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.95. 1,159,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.