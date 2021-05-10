Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

APH stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.