Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $2.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6,498.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $866.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

