Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post $5.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $25.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

