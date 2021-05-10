Brokers Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

BDX opened at $239.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

