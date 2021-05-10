Brokers Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Etsy stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

