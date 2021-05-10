Brokers Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

