Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.40 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $1,558,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 95,820 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.