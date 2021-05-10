Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUMP. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.