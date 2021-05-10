Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.56.

TSE:TSU opened at C$156.31 on Monday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$46.84 and a twelve month high of C$157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.41.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

