Brokers Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.