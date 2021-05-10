Brokers Offer Predictions for Glaukos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $4,049,075 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

