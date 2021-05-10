Brokers Offer Predictions for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $99.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

