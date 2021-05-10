Brokers Set Expectations for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CW stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

