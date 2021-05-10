Brokers Set Expectations for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $100.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $104,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

