Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

