Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,376. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.