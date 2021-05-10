Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP.UN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BIP.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$65.00. 142,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,525. The firm has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of C$52.77 and a 1-year high of C$69.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

