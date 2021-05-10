Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

