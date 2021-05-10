Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.38 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $9.73 on Monday, hitting $89.44. 1,344,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,213. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

