Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

