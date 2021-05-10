Bruker Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.33 on Monday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bruker by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.