Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.33

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

