BSCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

