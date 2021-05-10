BSCView (BSCV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $144,011.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00775950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.05 or 0.01195519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00727965 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

