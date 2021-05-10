BTMX (BTMX) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $643.76 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

