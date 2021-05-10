BTSE (BTSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.44 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, BTSE has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. BTSE has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $281,374.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00247457 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01169630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00753771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,868.94 or 1.00202466 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

