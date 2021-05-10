BTU Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $92.47 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.47 million and approximately $36,017.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

