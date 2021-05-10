Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

LIN opened at $298.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

