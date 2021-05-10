Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.10 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

