Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

