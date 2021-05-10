Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$13.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.