BWS Financial Raises Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target to $30.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price target raised by research analysts at BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:VRS opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $528.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 474,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verso by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

