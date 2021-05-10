BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 81.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $2,052.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BZEdge has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars.

