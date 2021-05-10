Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Up to $1,704.70

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,704.70, but opened at $1,769.00. Cable One shares last traded at $1,767.15, with a volume of 39 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,800.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,955.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
