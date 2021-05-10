CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $59.13 or 0.00101635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $163,948.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 56,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

