Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR):

5/6/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00.

4/20/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/14/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

