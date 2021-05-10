Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

