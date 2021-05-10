CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

