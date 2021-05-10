Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of CLXT opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Calyxt by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

