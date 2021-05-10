Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.92% of Cambium Networks worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

CMBM opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

