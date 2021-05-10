Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 9.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $53.10. 5,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

