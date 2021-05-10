Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 358,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.