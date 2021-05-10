Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.59.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$24.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,537. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$24.58. The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

