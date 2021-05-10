Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.47.

Shares of CCO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.58. The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of -178.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

