Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$25.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.59.

CCO stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,537. The firm has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.77. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

