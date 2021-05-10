Canaccord Genuity Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Hold

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

CGAU stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

