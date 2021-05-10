Canadian National Railway (CNI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $143.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $142.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.17. 1,062,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 620,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

