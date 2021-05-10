Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$201.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$199.00 to C$201.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.44.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$198.47. 81,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$188.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$92.63 and a one year high of C$203.27.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

