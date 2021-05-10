Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$201.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$199.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.67.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$198.25. 192,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$92.63 and a twelve month high of C$203.27.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

